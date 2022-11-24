FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Issued By Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. Insiders bought a total of 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837 in the last quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

