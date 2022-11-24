FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE UNM opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

