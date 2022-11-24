Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 5.65% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

