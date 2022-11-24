Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Trading Up 2.3 %
Gaia stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.72. Gaia has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
