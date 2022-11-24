Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.72. Gaia has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

