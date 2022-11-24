GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Towle & Co grew its holdings in GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

