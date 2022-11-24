Gas (GAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.34 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Gas has a market cap of $21.72 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00012928 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.52 or 0.08484037 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00481065 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29515321 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.