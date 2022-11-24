Gateway Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00016050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.89 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.67893408 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,580,732.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

