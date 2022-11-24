Gayatri Raman Sells 3,532 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $64,353.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

