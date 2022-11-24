GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.63) to €33.40 ($34.08) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.73) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €39.00 ($39.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.