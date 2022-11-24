Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GECFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

