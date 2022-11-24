General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 387,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.78. 2,379,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,492. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

