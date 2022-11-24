General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $26,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,136,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

