Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,464 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

