Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,352 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.42 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

