Glen Dawson Roane Buys 10,000 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,345,300.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BDGI traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.90. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

