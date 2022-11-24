Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Down 0.1%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 15,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 150,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Glenfarne Merger Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Glenfarne Merger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the third quarter valued at about $4,579,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the third quarter valued at about $7,375,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the third quarter valued at about $6,867,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glenfarne Merger

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

