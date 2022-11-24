Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Buys $35,400.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 1,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Charles Tolman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Gary Charles Tolman acquired 333 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,158.50.

On Friday, November 11th, Gary Charles Tolman purchased 666 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,370.28.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Further Reading

