Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Purchases $15,540.00 in Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $15,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,519.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Campbell Winmill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

