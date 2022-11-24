Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Purchases $15,540.00 in Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $15,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,519.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Campbell Winmill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
