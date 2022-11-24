Governance OHM Price Hits $2,209.38 on Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $216,980.58 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,209.38 or 0.13331035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.61 or 0.08414337 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00480614 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.56 or 0.29487651 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
