Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Critical Review

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -9.09% -9.02% -7.35% Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.54 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -6.24 Grab $675.00 million 16.35 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

This table compares BSQUARE and Grab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BSQUARE and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56

Grab has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 82.49%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BSQUARE beats Grab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

