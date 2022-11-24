Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 87,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

