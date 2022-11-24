Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 32,707 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.