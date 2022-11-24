Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Ryanair worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $125.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.20 ($18.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

