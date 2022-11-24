Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $19.35 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in SEA by 243.8% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,519 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 105.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

SEA Stock Up 3.9 %

SEA Profile

Shares of SE stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $307.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.