Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $21.01 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 93,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of LKQ worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

