Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 319,600 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1,141.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

