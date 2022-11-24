Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $21.63 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,407,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,627,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.