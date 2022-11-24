Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Down 21.2%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) shares fell 21.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.75. 670,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 215,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Graybug Vision Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graybug Vision
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
