Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

