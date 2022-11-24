Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.