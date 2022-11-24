Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.