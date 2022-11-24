Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $60.26 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

