Greenleaf Trust Has $663,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 942.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

RSG stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

