Greenleaf Trust Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

