Greenleaf Trust Has $753,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 59.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of HLT opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

