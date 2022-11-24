Greenleaf Trust Has $756,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 54.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

