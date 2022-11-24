Greenleaf Trust Has $825,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,121,000 after purchasing an additional 149,626 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

