Greenleaf Trust Invests $705,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IGSB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

