Greenleaf Trust Invests $705,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IGSB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.