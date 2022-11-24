Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 36.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 13,300.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

