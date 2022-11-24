Greenleaf Trust Purchases 590 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 131,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 115,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,289,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $363,290,000 after acquiring an additional 109,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,106,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

