Greenleaf Trust Purchases 8,795 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 512.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

