Greenleaf Trust Sells 469 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

