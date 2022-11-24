Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.14. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.