Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,996.07

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,996.07 ($23.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,262 ($26.75). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($26.49), with a volume of 205,512 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($42.57) to GBX 3,000 ($35.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.06) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,977.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,997.97.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($20.95) per share, for a total transaction of £265.80 ($314.30).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

