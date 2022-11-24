GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.06. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 13,231 shares traded.

GrowLife Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Articles

