GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.74) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.44) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 1,580 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.15) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,622 ($19.18).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,383.40 ($16.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,274.13. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,362.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,541.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($50,411.26). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

