Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Down 1.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

