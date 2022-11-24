Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 260 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $534.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,013. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

