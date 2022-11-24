Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

