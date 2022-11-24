Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,917. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $169.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.